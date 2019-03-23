Shang Tsung Actor Reprising Role For Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11

If you were a teenager in the mid-90s or perhaps had a forgiving video rental store, the chances are that you were a huge fan of the 1995 live-action adaptation.

Admittedly, even for the time, the CGI effects were pretty poor. In addition, looking back in hindsight, the film itself is… questionable at best. Who could, however, forget the awesome theme song that went with it?… MORTAL KOMBAT ( do do do do do-do!)!

With Mortal Kombat 11 currently in development, however, there is a surprise twist in one of the characters voice casting roles that will, I daresay, please many.

In a report via PCGamesN, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played the role of Shang Tsung in the 1995 film, will be reprising the role as the voice actor in the next game!

DLC Character

While this all sounds like excellent news and more than a little fan-service to the long-term enthusiasts of the franchise. There is, however, something of a catch here.

While Shang Tsung will be in the game, he will only be playable as a DLC character. To me, that is more than a little disappointing. I mean, he’s supposed to be the ‘bad guy’ right?…

He isn’t the only one either! Shao Khan (also long-term bad guy) is also only being offered as a DLC character. Albeit, he is thrown in for those of you who choose to pre-order the game.

So, while this is great news in some respects, it’s certainly more than a little disappointing in others.

What do you think? Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 11? – Let us know in the comments!