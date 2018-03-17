Sharkoon Introduces the TG5 RGB ATX Mid-Tower Chassis

Affordable Chassis with Tempered Glass and RGB LED

Sharkoon has a new chassis called the TG5 RGB and it is pretty much an upgrade of the TG5 from 2017. As the name suggests, this chassis has RGB LED functionality integrated. The mid-tower case comes with four 120mm RGB LED fans plus an RGB LED strip. All of which are controlled via a 12V-G-R-B connector with a 6-port hub. Users can also hook up these LED to their mainboards to syncrhonize control. It is compatible with GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, ASUS Aura as well as other common RGB capable mainboards. The on-board controller is still there just in case users have an older motherboard.

As for the rest of the chassis, the main chamber is separate from the PSU chamber. This results in a clean look and hides unsightly cables. This also opens up component clearance for video cards, the maximum length of which can be as long as 400mm. In terms of CPU cooler height clearance, a maximum 167mm heatsink can fit. As for storage, 3.5″ drives are housed on the drive tray underneath the PSU shroud. Smaller 2.5″ drives on the other hand such as SSDs mount horizontally behind the motherboard tray.

All intakes have filters and the one at the top even secures easily via magnetic fastening. The front sides have detachable dust filters as well.

How Much is the Sharkoon TGB RGB ATX Case?

The Sharkoon TG5 RGB ATX Midi Tower is now available for the suggested retail price of 79.90 euros from authorized retailers.

