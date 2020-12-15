Sharkoon Launch the Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

Sharkoon Technologies, an international supplier of high-performance quality PC components and peripherals has today announced the latest addition to its gaming mouse product range. With the SHARK Force II, Sharkoon has developed on its popular all-rounder gaming mouse and now introduces a higher-performing upgrade with a more powerful sensor and six selectable DPI levels. According to Sharkoon, the ergonomic form and feel of the mouse remains unchanged from the predecessor and offers a particularly pleasant usability and handling.

Sharkoon Shark Force II Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

With the SHARK Force II, Sharkoon has revised the predecessor model with an upgrade in performance. Inside the mouse, the work is now being done by an effective PixArt PAW3519 optical sensor. With the six preset DPI levels of up to 4,200 DPI, the mouse can be moved with high precision even during demanding applications. The DPI levels can be switched through at the push of a button to enable even more flexibility when gaming or working. In comparison to the predecessor model, the illumination of the SHARK Force logo serves as a visual indication, giving the user feedback as to the selected DPI level.

Ergonomic Design

Like its predecessor, the SHARK Force II offers a striking design, and the curved sides at back of the mouse offer ergonomic advantages, especially for right-handers. The rubberized surface of the mouse and the thumb rest provide a firm hold for the hand. The two thumb buttons enable additional functions for gaming and for everyday use on the PC.

Price & Availability

The SHARK Force II is now available at the manufacturer’s suggested price of €9.99. Surprisingly quite a bit less expensive than I was personally anticipating. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new gaming mouse release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

