Sharkoon Launches its REV100 Compact PC Case

Sharkoon has today introduced the latest case to the REV series: the REV100 ATX midi tower. Like its predecessors, it features the same innovative case structure which has made the series so popular. The mainboard mount is rotated by 90 degrees with the tempered glass side panel located on the right-hand side. Because of its more compact size, the REV100 is ideal for smaller desks.

Sharkoon REV100 Compact PC Case

The front panel of the REV100 has a geometric, angular design with a surface that resembles brushed metal. Highlighting the minimalist front panel design is its mesh grid and the RGB LED strip. In addition, the back of the case is illuminated with a pre-installed, addressable RGB LED fan. Both RGB LED components can be correspondingly adjusted using the pre-installed controller.

Features

Just like its predecessors, the REV100 offers a unique and innovative case design for which the REV series is known. Because the mainboard is mounted rotated by 90 degrees, so are all the other components inside the case. These are thus installed vertically. There is also a compartment under the top panel with plenty of space to neatly stow cables.

Away from the Usual As a difference to the usual, the inside of the case is not viewed from the left, but from the right. Therefore, the models of the REV series are particularly suitable for being placed on the left side of the desk. Below the tempered glass, there is a black covering so that the view inside is not disturbed by unsightly cables.

A Case Optimized for Airflow Even though the REV100 is the smallest case of the series, it offers sufficient airflow with an RGB LED fan in the back of the case and another pre-installed 120-millimeter fan at the front. Here, the optimally sized mesh panel contributes to the airflow. In addition, the detachable top cover is perforated and is thus air permeable. To prevent unwanted dust and dirt, there are removable dust filters behind the front panel and in the bottom panel.

Space-Saving ATX Tower With dimensions of 45.2 x 21.5 x 44.4 centimeters, the REV100 is compact and fits easily into any setup. Whether on or next to the desk, the REV100 cuts a fine figure everywhere. So that there is enough space for all components despite the small size, the case does without a power supply tunnel.



Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing its launch Sharkoon has confirmed that the REV100 PC case will retail for a price in the region of £59.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new design, you can check out the products official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!