Sharkoon Launches the ELITE SHARK CA300T PC Case

Sharkoon Technologies is an international supplier of PC components and peripherals, offering performance at a reasonable price. With the CA300T, Sharkoon now presents a new PC case design in the premium ELITE SHARK series. Like the other cases in the series, this large and sturdy ATX tower is designed for showcasing quality high-end hardware. This is made possible with a casing made of metal, two side panels made of tempered glass, and well-thought-out installation options.

Sharkoon ELITE SHARK CA300T Case

The use of high-quality materials provides the CA300T with the overall impression of an elegant and solid case. The side panels are made of tempered glass. The top of the case is made of solid metal while the front panel has a frame made of polished aluminum. The front panel has a somewhat futuristic design with its geometrically cut pattern, which is illuminated from behind by three RGB LED fans. The LEDs of all the fans can be controlled as desired via the software of compatible mainboards which have a pinout of 5 V-D-coded-G or 5 V-D-G.

Features & Functionality

A special detail that not only sets the CA300T apart from other Sharkoon cases but also from most other cases on the market is the offset I/O panel with RGB lighting. Instead of being placed above the front panel, the I/O panel has been positioned on the side of the case. This means that the controls and connections are easy to reach, especially when the tower is positioned on the tabletop. In addition to the common connections for audio and USB, the CA300T also has a USB-C port.

For a continuous airflow, three RGB LED fans in the front and one RGB LED fan at the rear are pre-installed inside the CA300T. The front panel is provided with a mesh grille, which allows sufficient air to flow into the casing. Thanks to the opened top panel with its perforated cover, the CA300T offers an additional location for fans or radiators. 420 mm radiators can be installed at the front, while radiators up to 360 mm can be installed under the top panel. The three 120 mm RGB LED fans behind the front panel can also be replaced by larger ones with a diameter of 140 mm.

The interior of the CA300T is generously dimensioned and provided with a well-thought-out layout for complex systems and large pieces of hardware. Graphics cards with a length of up to 42.5 cm can be accommodated as well as power supplies with a length of 24 cm or CPU coolers with a height of 16.5 cm. Furthermore, up to seven 2.5″ or four 3.5″ storage drives can find room within the large case.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the launch of the ELITE SHARK CA300T, Sharkoon has confirmed that this new PC chassis design should be hitting retailers imminently with an expected MSRP of around £149.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new product release, you can check out the official website via the link here!

