Sharkoon Launches VG6-W ATX Chassis Series

New ATX Chassis Family from Sharkoon

Sharkoon is launching yet another new ATX chassis. This time, it is the new VG6-W family featuring four different colour options. The regular VG6-W is available with 3x 120mm LED fan pre-installed.

These can either be blue, green or red LEDs. However, for those who prefer a variable colour option, there is also the VG6-W RGB which comes with 3x 120mm A-RGB LED fans pre-installed.

Otherwise, the base VG6-W chassis is identical across all four. It supports up to ATX form factor motherboards and has six PCIe expansion slots.

Maximum video card length can be up to 375mm long. Meanwhile, CPU heatsinks can be up to 165mm tall. The chassis itself measures 461 x 200 x 430mm and has room for 1x 5.25″, 3x 3.5″ and 4x 2.5″ drives. By mounting the drives vertically, there are no HDD cages on the way. So users can install radiators or use longer video cards.

There are plenty of cable management options behind the motherboard tray. Plus, there are even cable management loops available to tie down excess cables.

See all the features from this chassis in the overview video below:

How Much is the Sharkoon VG6-W ATX Chassis?

The regular VG6-W chassis with either red, blue or green LED fans starts at just 44.90 EUR. Meanwhile, the VG6-W RGB with ARGB LED fans starts at just 54.90 EUR.