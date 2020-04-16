Sharkoon Reveals SHP Bronze Series Power Supplies

Sharkoon Technologies is an international supplier of PC components and peripherals, offering performance at a reasonable price. They now widen their range of power supplies and introduce the cost-efficient SHP Bronze. This 80 PLUS Bronze certified, ATX form factor power supply is available in two performance classes and is ideal for beginners and system integrators alike, due to its unobtrusive design and excellent price-performance ratio.

Sharkoon SHP Bronze Power Supplies

The Sharkoon SHP power supply series has always captivated with its cost-effective power supply models which are suitable for a variety of systems – from office PCs to discreet gaming computers. The SHP Bronze is no exception and is therefore available in two performance classes: one with 500 watts output and another with 600 watts output. Both models have an energy efficiency of up to 85 percent and have been awarded the 80 PLUS Bronze certificate. The standard built-in connections also include an 8-pin and a 4+4-pin CPU connector, which can also be used to supply sufficient power to high performance systems. A quiet, yet strong, 120 millimeter fan ensures continuous cooling.

Features and Specifications

Energy Efficient Running. This power supply is certified “80 PLUS Bronze” achieving at least 85 % energy efficiency at 50 % load, as well as at least 82 % efficiency at 20 % and 100 % loads.

Low-Profile Simplicity. The power supply can be installed and connected easily and quickly. It’s metallic housing, the fan grille, as well as the connectors and the cable sheathing, have all been kept completely in black. This allows the power supply to be inconspicuously integrated into the PC casing.

RYZEN Compatible. Thanks to the various, permanently attached standard connections, the SHP Bronze can be connected to all current mainboard models. For maximum compatibility, a 4+4-pin connector is comprised of the two 8-pin CPU connectors.

Reliable Energy Supply. The SHP Bronze has been made for longevity and reliability. The power supply provides a constant and stable voltage, while the noise and heat levels are kept to a minimum.

Quiet Fan. For full concentration in the office or for undisturbed enjoyment while gaming, the fan of the SHP Bronze is distinctly quiet. Also, while in operation, the power supply remains quietly in the background without any distraction.



For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Sharkoon product website via the link here!

Sharkoon SHP Bronze 500w Specifications

Sharkoon SHP Bronze 600w Specifications

What Do We Think?

In terms of specifications, both the 500w and 600w models seem very decent and, in terms of pricing, the news gets even better! The Sharkoon 500w model is offered at a suggested retail price of €44.90 euros with the 600w model at a retail price of €49.90.

Between the two, we’d probably suggest spending the extra €5 as it’s not a lot of money for an extra 100 watts of overheard. In all honesty though, either option looks more than solid!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!