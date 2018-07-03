Shenmue 1 & 2 Remaster Release Date Accidentally Leaked

Shenmue 1 & 2 Remastered Release Date Accidentally Leaked

In the last year, most of the news we have written about Shenmue has been in regards to the fan-funded third instalment. Earlier this year though, Sega revealed that a remaster of the two original games was being designed. While some questioned the timing on this based on a release date for Shenmue 3 (that was subsequently delayed again (surprise surprise)) others were just delighted that two of the most popular games that saw a limited release would be getting a second chance.

With details about their release a little scarce though, it seems that the Microsoft Store may have just dropped a clanger. The store page, which can be viewed in the link here, may have just revealed the games release date.

Editors Note – Update!

Since writing this, the August 21st date has been confirmed.

Accident, Placeholder Or Legit

When we see this usually happen, without any actual developer reveal, it’s usually one of three things. Either it was an accident and therefore genuine leak, it’s simply a placeholder date that has been made live, or this is a genuine leak with a fully legitimate date.

Based on the information, we can only assume that August 21st is the legitimate release date for the Shenmue Remasters. The fact that the page has remained active (and still is at the time of writing) would seem to suggest that this is not accidental or unintentional. You never know though!

Did Sega Drop The Ball?

As above, I would have thought that Sega would’ve liked the honour for the big reveal. Perhaps though they forgot to do it or, more likely, they simply didn’t bother. Either way, I’d be willing to say that August 21st is a pretty solid date and if you are looking forward to the game, you at least have a date in mind for when you to get to play this remaster.

