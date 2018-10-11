HBO Report Shooting Down Drones At Game Of Thrones Set

Fans of Game of Thrones have been eagerly awaiting any news about when the final season will air and I’m afraid I have nothing to say in regards to that specifically. While we do know that filming has now finished (with the exception of maybe a couple re-shoots) the final series is now firmly in post-production awaiting a formal release date.

In a report via Syfy though, it seems that they had more than a few interesting issues during the filming. HBO has confirmed that during shooting, they had to actively engage in shooting down drones!

Here Be Dragons (And Drones)

Yes, apparently there were more than a few people trying to get a sneak peak as to how the series ended. As such, they send their drones in, presumably to buzz somewhere around Jon Snow, to see exactly just how it all ends up. HBO, however, took a rather dim view of this but came prepared. With drone counter-measures in place, namely a $30,000 gun which is designed to (somehow) scramble their brains, several drones were reportedly taken out!

When Is It Back?

We do know that Game of Thrones will start airing its final season at some point in 2019. Hopefully, sooner rather than later. While they have clearly been working hard to keep everything secret (including the age-old standby of filming multiple endings) it seems that more than a few people simply can’t wait for it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!