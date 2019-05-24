Shuttle SH370R8 Barebones PC Review

Shuttle SH370R8

We love a good barebones system here at eTeknix. The latest from Shuttle, the SH370R8, is packing a lot of impressive features that make it appealing to those who want a quick-to-deploy high-performance PC. Just drop in a CPU, RAM, and storage, and you’re ready to rock.

This one is pretty high-end too, with support for Intel LGA 1151v2 processors. This includes the latest 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake 14nm processors, with a max TDP of 95W. However, that does not include K series processors. Albeit, they’ll work, but they won’t overclock. Mostly due to the limitations of the integrated cooling solution.

What you get, is a slick aluminium chassis, a built-in 500-watt mini switching PSU rated at 80 Plus Silver, a proprietary FH370V2 H370 motherboard, and built-in Shuttle I.C.E. 82mm SilentX cooling solution. Not unlike the XPC SZ170R8 we reviewed a few years back, but much more up to date!

Features

Space for 4 hard disks

Rapid system and program start-up thanks to NVMe support

Suitable for three-monitor operation

HDMI 2.0

High-resolution DisplayPort

Dual-slot graphics cards? No problem!

Intelligent cooling

Optimal air flow

Dual network connection

PCI Express technology

Generous supply of USB ports

8-channel HD audio

Specifications

What Shuttle Had to Say

“The Shuttle XPC cube Barebone SH370R8 is able to accommodate up to four 3.5 inch hard drives for enormous storage capacity – ideal for both home and commercial applications. However, this barebones platform is way more than just about storage – the SH370R8 has enough grunt under its aluminium bonnet to be a high-end gaming PC or a workstation for intensive graphics or even video applications. Its black-brushed aluminium case shows how discreet and stylish a powerful PC can look.” – Shuttle

Built-in Motherboard Overview