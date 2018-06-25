SilentiumPC Debuts the Armis AR3 Mid-Tower Case

New Addition to the Armis Case Family

SilentiumPC is expanding their Armis case series line with the announcement of the new AR3 models. The Armis AR3 is a mid-range mid-tower, providing subtle styling and practical features. Like other Armis cases, the AR3 line comes with three different variants: regular, TG and TG RGB.

The regular base version comes with a a full metal side panel and the special “blackout” button, which turns all HDD and power LEDs off for complete stealth, especially useful for night rendering/simulation sessions. The TG stands for tempered glass, so the side panel now provides a view of the internal build. Lastly, the TG RGB is the TG version but with built in interor illumination and RGB LED control box. The TG RGB variant also comes with Sigma PRO Corono RGB 120mm fan pre-installed.

Armis AR3 chassis comes equipped with two silent Sigma PRO 120 case fans. It supports up to 10 fans in total and has a built-in 3-step speed controller. Water cooling radiator or AIO compatibility includes 240mm radiators at the front and 120mm at the back. Air cooling heatsink clearance is at 159 mm. To keep dust out, all the intake vents as well as the top opening have dust filters.

How Much Are These SilentiumPC Armis AR3 Series Chassis?

The regular base version starts at just 41.90 EUR. The TG version with tempered glass side panel does not cost much more at 49.90 EUR. However, the feature-full Armis AR3 TG RGB costs 62.90.