SilentiumPC Ferra 3 RGB CPU Cooler Announced

Bang-for-Buck RGB Cooler from SilentiumPC

SilentiumPC is launching their new Ferra 3 RGB, a mid-range CPU cooler paired with a 120mm RGB LED fan. Like most bang-for-buck air coolers, it uses a direct heat-pipe contact surface design. In fact, it has four 6mm copper heatpipes distributing heat from the base to the radiator. These heatpipes have a tiny bit of aluminium gap between them, similar to Cooler Master‘s original Hyper 212 Plus heatsink design.

By default, it ships with a single Sigma HP RGB 120mm fan. Users can also add another fan to complete a push-pull setup. These fans mount using the traditional wire clips. This Sigma HP RGB fan uses a PWM connector and operates up to 1600RPM.

Aside from the fan, the top cover also lights up in sync with the fan. This is readily compatible with ASUS Aura Sync and there is also a nano RGB controller included. Although this top cover adds a few millimeters to the CPU cooler’s height, it should still fit inside most mid-tower cases. That is because it only stands 146mm tall with the fan, and it is also slimmer to account for DIMM slot clearance.

How Much is the SilentiumPC Ferra 3 RGB?

The Ferra 3 RGB is now available for only €36,90 with VAT included.