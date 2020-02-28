SilentiumPC Launch the Astrum AT6V PC Chassis Series

SilentiumPC is a highly-popular brand when it comes to PC components and we are particularly seeing more and more consumers choosing their chassis designs as either an upgrade or as part of their latest system build.

With the launch of two new designs, however, you now have some fresh and interesting options to pick from!

SilentiumPC Astrum AT6V TG

“Astrum AT6V Evo TG ARGB in a nutshell: fascinating design, excellent ventilation – four high pressure fans, mesh front, advanced PWM controller, spacious Natissis structure, USB type C and a smooth paint coating. What distuinguishes the chassis from other cases available in this segment are great airflow, a very functional interior, rich set of equipment as well as functionality, such as the easily removable Astrum Mesh front with a dust filter.”

FUNCTIONAL AND SPACIOUS TWO-CHAMBER NATISSIS STRUCTURE WITH TEMPERED GLASS SIDE PANEL AND LOTS OF SPACE FOR CABLES BEHIND THE MOTHERBOARD TRAY.

EXTREMELY EFFICIENT AIRFLOW: BREATHABLE ASTRUM MESH FRONT PLUS FOUR SIGMA HP 120 MM FANS. PWM CONTROLLER FOR 10 DEVICES.

BROAD LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS (AIO) COMPATIBILITY: 120/140/240/280/360 MM AT THE FRONT, 120/140/240/280 MM UNDER THE TOP.

WELL-EQUIPPED FRONT I/O CONTROL PANEL: 1 × USB 3.2 GEN 2 TYPE C, 2 × USB 3.2 GEN 1 TYPE A, AUDIO CONNECTORS.

AIRY ASTRUM MESH FRONT (EASY TO CLEAN), FULL SET OF DUST FILTERS: AT THE FRONT, AT THE BOTTOM, ON TOP.

COMPATIBLE WITH LONG GRAPHICS CARDS (UP TO 360 MM) AND TALL CPU TOWER COOLERS (UP TO 162 MM).

SPACE FOR UP TO FOUR 2,5” STORAGE DRIVES AND TWO HYBRID SLOTS: 2,5”/3,5” WITH RUBBER ANTI-VIBRATION SPACERS.

CABLE ARRANGEMENT SYSTEM WITH NUMEROUS CUTOUTS AND 24 CABLE-TIE HOOKS.

SMOOTH PAINT COATING.

Astrum AT6V EVO TG ARGB

“Astrum AT6V Evo TG ARGB in a nutshell: fascinating design, extensive addressable LED illumination system (four ARGB fans, edge lit tempered glass panel, advanced PWM & LED controller), spacious Natissis structure, USB type C and a smooth paint coating. What distuinguishes the chassis from other cases available in this segment are great ventilation, a very functional interior, rich set of equipment as well as functionality, such as the easily removable Astrum Mesh front with a dust filter.”

FUNCTIONAL AND SPACIOUS TWO-CHAMBER NATISSIS STRUCTURE WITH TEMPERED GLASS SIDE PANEL AND LOTS OF SPACE FOR CABLES BEHIND THE MOTHERBOARD TRAY.

ADDRESSABLE LED LIGHTING SYSTEM: FOUR STELLA HP ARGB CF FANS, TEMPERED GLASS PANEL EDGE ILLUMINATION, ADVANCED AURORA SYNC EVO PWM ARGB CONTROLLER. ABILITY TO SYNC WITH COMPATIBLE MOTHERBOARDS.

EXTREMELY EFFICIENT AIRFLOW: BREATHABLE ASTRUM MESH FRONT PLUS FOUR STELLA HP ARGB CF 120 MM FANS. PWM & ARGB CONTROLLER FOR 6 DEVICES.

BROAD LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS (AIO) COMPATIBILITY: 120/140/240/280/360 MM AT THE FRONT, 120/140/240/280 MM UNDER THE TOP.

WELL-EQUIPPED FRONT I/O CONTROL PANEL: 1 × USB 3.2 GEN 2 TYPE C, 2 × USB 3.2 GEN 1 TYPE A, AUDIO CONNECTORS.

AIRY ASTRUM MESH FRONT (EASY TO CLEAN), FULL SET OF DUST FILTERS: AT THE FRONT, AT THE BOTTOM, ON TOP.

COMPATIBLE WITH LONG GRAPHICS CARDS (UP TO 360 MM) AND TALL CPU TOWER COOLERS (UP TO 162 MM).

SPACE FOR UP TO FOUR 2,5” STORAGE DRIVES AND TWO HYBRID SLOTS: 2,5”/3,5” WITH RUBBER ANTI-VIBRATION SPACERS.

CABLE ARRANGEMENT SYSTEM WITH NUMEROUS CUTOUTS AND 24 CABLE-TIE HOOKS.

SMOOTH PAINT COATING.

Where Can I Learn More?

Available to purchase today, SilentiumPC has confirmed the following details surrounding these chassis launches:

Astrum AT6V TG – £69.99 – You can check the official website via the link here!

Astrum AT6V EVO TG ARGB – £94.99 – You can check the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like these chassis designs? Are you in the market for a new PC case? – Let us know in the comments!