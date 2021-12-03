SilentiumPC Launches New Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB Fan

SilentiumPC has announced the newest addition to its fan portfolio by introducing the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB. The new axial fan was co-developed with Synergy Cooling and is able to deliver high static pressure, first-class on-application airflow, and excellent acoustics. In addition to that, it provides outstanding performance on dense water cooling radiators and in PC cases equipped with dust filters. Thanks to the revamped durable fluid dynamic bearing (FDB), with a long lifespan of 100.000 h MTBF, the fan is backed by a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty.

SilentiumPC Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB Fan

The SilentiumPC Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB can be connected to a single ARGB connector, and is also able to be synchronized with many other SilentiumPC products: e.g. Aurora Stripes ARGB LED strips, ARGB fans (e.g. Stella HP or Corona HP ARGB), as well as Astrum, Armis, Regnum, Signum, and Ventum cases (with ARGB compatibility). The backlight system can also be synchronized with compatible motherboards equipped with a 3-pin ARGB connector.

Features

Improved cooling performance

The SilentiumPC Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB is equipped with a unique 9-bladed rotor with serrated edges. It provides the high amounts of static pressure required for creating good airflow when paired with the dense radiators of all-in-one water-cooling systems. Users can expect a 1-3 °C reduction in temperatures compared to other fans commonly paired with AIO liquid coolers, in addition to reduced noise levels. A wide range of speed regulation from 300 to 1.800 rpm makes the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB suitable for use both with bigger radiators (480 mm, 360 mm) as well as smaller ones (240 mm, 120 mm), which usually require higher fan speeds.

The Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB can also generate high levels of airflow in less restricted applications, for instance in cases with dense dust filters. Compared to other popular solutions on the market, replacing intake fans with the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB can reduce video card and CPU temperatures by between 1 and 4°C, while reducing noise levels up to half of what they once were.

Psychoacoustic optimization

Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB fans provide excellent acoustic performance thanks to technical improvements developed by Synergy Cooling. The serrated leading edges of the fan blades reduce prominent tonal noise, which is easily discernible in acoustic backgrounds. This feature is the heart of Synergy Cooling’s patent-pending psychoacoustic optimization and makes the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB even more pleasant to the human ear than is apparent from standard noise level measurements. All-axis vibration dampeners built into the fan frame reduce the risk of vibrations in adjacent elements without sacrificing compatibility with standard 120 mm fan placements.

Versatility

The speed of the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB fans can be controlled by PWM signal in a wide range from 300 to 1.800 rpm, making them suitable for various scenarios. Case fans, water cooling radiators and air coolers all require different fan speeds to reach that sublime balance between performance and perceived noise levels, and the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB achieves just that. Enthusiasts can even create custom semi-passive cooling systems thanks to the fan stop feature: The Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB automatically stops when PWM signals fall below 5% duty cycle, and automatically restarts when it rises above 10%. The fan is equipped with a 4-pin power cable with a built-in splitter, allowing users to connect another fan to the same power and speed control source. An included 40 cm cable extension provides flexibility in installation, even in voluminous cases.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB is available now with an MSRP of €15,99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official SilentiumPC product website via the link here!

