SilentiumPC Launches Sigma Pro Corona RGB 120 Kit Bundle

Ready-to-use Triple RGB LED Fan Kit Solution

Case manufacturer SilentiumPC is launching their new RGB LED fan kit. This bundle comprises of three Sigma Pro Corona RGB 120mm fans with a nano RGB LED controller. This enables users who do not have a motherboard with an RGB LED header to use these fans as well.

This nano RGB LED controller has several pre-defined modes. This includes constant lightning, through slow, gradual color change and breathing to aggressive strobe. Additional button speeds or slows down each of the effects and can also turn the illumination off completely. Those who already have a SilentiumPC Armis TG RGB case can also hook these fans up to the built-in Aurora Sync controller.

The fan itself uses HBS (hydraulic) bearing and runs at a fixed 1,500 RPM speed via a 3-pin fan connector. At this speed, the fan pushes 33.3 CFM while generating a noise level of only 12.9 dBA.

Which Motherboards are Compatible with these RGB LED Fans?

These SilentiumPC Sigma Pro Coronoa 120 fans are compatible with ASRock RGB LED, Asus Aura, EVGA RGB or MSI Mystic Light. This is especially useful for those who want a singular control for multiple RGB LED devices. Simply plug the fans to an available RGB LED header and control it via the provided software.

How Much is the SilentiumPC Sigma Pro Corona RGB 120 Bundle?

The new SilentiumPC Sigma Pro Corona RGB 120 Kit is available Mid-July at 25,90€ incl. VAT in Europe.