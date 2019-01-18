SilentiumPC Release Navis RGB AIO Series CPU Coolers

SilentiumPC Navis RGB AIO Series CPU Coolers

Conducting a large number of cooler reviews for eTeknix, I’m always interested to see when new products hit the market. The most recently we checked out was the Fera 3 which you can read more about here! It seems, however, that SilentiumPC has a brand new range of coolers now available to the market.

In a report via TechPowerUp, the new Navis RGB AIO Series range offers some varied designs as well as some pretty impressive RGB features.

Models!

The series comprises of 3 models, but they are all essentially based on the same ‘umbrella’ of technology. These models include;

What Does SilentiumPC Say?

“Navis RGB water block features professional-grade copper bearings and 9-pole motor pump to ensure smooth and noise-free operation. Copper cold-plate with series of flow-optimized channels enable efficient heat transfer to an all-aluminum, single or dual 120/140 mm radiator. High static pressure Sigma HP RGB fans are the perfect match for the radiators, as they are offering optimum airflow through the fin matrix. All the units are equipped with 380 mm long and extremely durable yet flexible tubes, allowing for multiple installation options, either in front, top or rear of the case.”

In terms of AIO liquid coolers, I must admit that the design (particularly on the water pump) is very interesting. We should be expecting some review samples to arrive any day now, so if you are interested, we should be able to provide you with a fully comprehensive review shortly!

What do you think? Do you like the design? – Let us know in the comments!