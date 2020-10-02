SilentiumPC Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB Cooler Review

Admittedly, RGB/ARGB lighting effects to PC hardware and peripherals are, while becoming more common, certainly not for all tastes. That being said, however, when it’s done well (offering plenty of control and functionality) it can certainly add a fresh dimension to an existing product or new PC design. As such, with the SilentiumPC Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB, while on the surface this just appears to be an ARGB upgrade to the original Spartan 4 model, there are a lot more improvements seen to the design than just that. As such, this may be enough to tempt you over into making this new ARGB air cooler the perfect choice for customizable lighting effects, solid cooling performance, and, above all, a design that’s available at an exceptionally wallet-friendly price tag!

SilentiumPC Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB

Designed as a relatively small-factor design, the SilentiumPC Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB looks to provide all of the benefits given from a full-sized air cooler, while coming in a shrunken down size that should make it fully compatible with even the most unforgiving of PC cases or the chunkiest RAM.

Let’s take a look at some of the features and specifications that make this air cooler well worth checking out!

Features

ENLARGED AND MODERNIZED HEAT SINK WITH 3 HEAT PIPES AND THEIR DIRECT CONTACT WITH THE PROCESSOR SURFACE,

ARGB LIGHTING SYSTEM WITH RAINBOW EFFECT WHICH WORKS WITHOUT A CONTROLLER OR CONNECTING TO A COMPATIBLE ARGB MOTHERBOARD SYSTEM (“AUTO LED”),

EFFICIENT AND ILLUMINATED PULSAR HP ARGB 120 MM FAN (300 – 1600 RPM) WITH „AUTO LED” FUNCTION,

LIGHTING SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH SILENTIUMPC EVO ARGB CHASSIS,

COMPATIBLE WITH: ASUS AURA SYNC, ASROCK POLYCHROME SYNC (3-PIN ARGB), MSI MYSTIC LIGHT (3-PIN ARGB) AND GIGABYTE RGB FUSION MOTHERBOARDS (2+1 PIN ARGB),

OPTIMIZED FAN SPEED CURVE FOR SILENT OPERATION OF THE ENTIRE SET,

CLIPS FOR THE SECOND 120 MM FAN,

ONLY 143 MM TALL – FITS EVEN RELATIVELY NARROW CHASSIS,

MOUNTED BY ATTACHING TO THE MOTHERBOARD’S BACKPLATE,

DOES NOT INTERFERE WITH RAM MODULES,

PACTUM PT-1 1,5G (4,0 W/M*K) THERMAL PASTE INCLUDED.

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

Socket Compatibility

What Does SilentiumPC Have To Say?