SilentiumPC Reveals the Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB Cooler

SilentiumPC is a brand with a growing reputation for providing quality cooling solutions while coming at a price that makes them accessible to the vast majority of consumers. Of their air cooler designs, however, the Spartan range has proven to be one of their most popular models. As such, it’s not exactly surprising to see that they’ve decided to give this range a new update!

Yes, the Spartan 4 MAX EVO ARGB has officially been revealed and, we must admit, it really looks nice!

What Does SilentiumPC Have to Say?

“Spartan 4 MAX Evo ARGB has an improved heat sink design and base with heat pipes directly in contact with the processor. This ensures effective cooling of modern 4-and 6-core units while maintaining low noise level and favorable price of the whole set. In addition, it is equipped with an addressable ARGB lighting, whose rainbow effect works even without connecting to a controller or motherboard ARGB system.”

Features & Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

ENLARGED AND MODERNIZED HEAT SINK WITH 3 HEAT PIPES AND THEIR DIRECT CONTACT WITH THE PROCESSOR SURFACE,

ARGB LIGHTING SYSTEM WITH RAINBOW EFFECT WHICH WORKS WITHOUT A CONTROLLER OR CONNECTING TO A COMPATIBLE ARGB MOTHERBOARD SYSTEM (“AUTO LED”),

EFFICIENT AND ILLUMINATED PULSAR HP ARGB 120 MM FAN (300 – 1600 RPM) WITH „AUTO LED” FUNCTION,

LIGHTING SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH SILENTIUMPC EVO ARGB CHASSIS,

COMPATIBLE WITH: ASUS AURA SYNC, ASROCK POLYCHROME SYNC (3-PIN ARGB), MSI MYSTIC LIGHT (3-PIN ARGB) AND GIGABYTE RGB FUSION MOTHERBOARDS (2+1 PIN ARGB),

OPTIMIZED FAN SPEED CURVE FOR SILENT OPERATION OF THE ENTIRE SET,

CLIPS FOR THE SECOND 120 MM FAN,

ONLY 143 MM TALL – FITS EVEN RELATIVELY NARROW CHASSIS,

MOUNTED BY ATTACHING TO THE MOTHERBOARD’S BACKPLATE,

DOES NOT INTERFERE WITH RAM MODULES,

PACTUM PT-1 1,5G (4,0 W/M*K) THERMAL PASTE INCLUDED.

What Do We Think?

Although no pricing has yet been revealed by SilentiumPC, we would expect this Spartan 4 EVO MAX ARGB to retail for something in the region of £30-£40. A little more expensive than their usual fare, but undoubtedly a cooler that comes with a lot of features and functionality.

Most of all though, I think we just like the simplistic nature of the aesthetics. Even if you don’t care for the RGB, that clean white design looks really neat and, with the right system chassis, could form part of a really nice overall build.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!