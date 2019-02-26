SilverStone Announces 550W and 650W Strider Gold S PSUs

World’s Smallest, Fully-Modular ATX PSUs

SilverStone is announcing the addition of new compact power supply options for their Strider Gold S line. These are fully modular ATX units sporting 80-Plus Gold certification. The 550W ST55F-GS boasts a 305W per liter power density, while the new 650W ST65F-GS boasts 360W per liter.

In fact, both the Strider Gold S 550W and 650W are only 140mm in depth. So it should easily fit easily in most ATX builds. Coupled with fully modular cables, users do not have to worry about extra clutter.

Both also have a single +12V rail and strict ±3% voltage regulation with low ripple/noise. Cooling is handled by a 120mm fan that has runs at a silent 18dBA minimum. The fan also does not ramp up beyond 25% fan speed under 60% load. So it remains silent most of the time, and ramps up to high RPM speeds only when necessary.

The two also have Over power, Over current, Over voltage, Over temperature, Under voltage and Short circuit protection.

How Much are These SilverStone Strider Gold S PSUs?

The 550W ST55F-GS starts at just 77.60 EUR excluding VAT. This price also includes three 80 x 15mm PWM fans for further value.

Meanwhile, the 650W ST55F-GS starts at 91.00 EUR excluding VAT