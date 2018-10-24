SilverStone Announces the Argon AR01 V3 CPU Air Cooler

New TUF Gaming Alliance CPU from SilverStone

SilverStone is announcing the launch of the new Argon AR01-V3 CPU cooler. This is a heatpipe direct-contact U-shaped tower cooler utilizing three 8mm diameter heatpipes. It also offers a great balance of silence, performance and affordable cost.

Alternatively, it is also available with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance decals and branding. Sporting a black and yellow theme, it would go well aesthetically with other TGA products.

The 120mm PWM fan operates at 600 to 2200 RPM and generates a noise level around 15 to 38 dBA. At max RPM, it is able to push out 70.65CFM of airflow and has an air pressure rating of 3.05mm/H2O. This fan uses hydraulic bearing so it lasts quite a bit longer than typical sleeve bearing units. In fact, it has a 40,000 hour life expectancy.

Since it only has three heatpipes, the heatsink diameter itself is only 50mm across. It totals up to 75mm with the fan installed. This makes it able to clear behind any DIMM slots. Although in case your board has the memory banks closer to the CPU socket, you can always move the fan mount upward. It would only move a little bit up on the AR01-V3 since it does not use wire mounts. The fans instead mount using noise dampening attachments.

Which CPU Sockets are Compatible with the AR01-V3?

The Argon series AR01-V3 is compatible with Intel Socket LGA775/1150/1151/1155/1156/1366/2011/2066. Moreover, it is also compatible with AMD Sockets AM2/AM3/AM4/FM1/FM2 compatible

How Much is the Argon AR01-V3?

The Argon AR01-V3 CPU cooler will be available starting November 9th for €31 without VAT.