SilverStone ET700-MG Power Supply Review

SilverStone isn’t a brand that pings up on our radar often and that is perhaps due to the fact that unlike many other manufacturers, they do not tend to flood the market with products. They seem to rather prefer releasing quality designs in a slow and steady stream. Well, at least that’s the impression I get.

In terms of their past launches, however, we have never failed to be impressed with their power supplies, and with the launch of their brand new ET700, it seemed to pack more than a few excellent features to warrant us giving it a much closer look!

SilverStone ET700-MG Power Supply

Coming with 700 watts of power and featuring an 80-plus Gold efficiency rating, it certainly seems to tick many of the right boxes a savvy PC consumer would (or should) have. More so, with its fully modular cables, this should be a fantastic option for those for value good system design/management. Overall, it looks more than a little excellent.

Just to clarify a point regarding this power supply, however, there is something of a contradiction in the product name. On both on the box work and power supply, it is named as the ET700, whereas the official product name is the ET700-MG. As such, if you see either term used in this review (or with an online retailer), you can safely presume we’re all talking about the same PSU.

Features

High efficiency with 80 PLUS Gold certification

24/7 continuous power output with 40℃ operating temperature

Class-leading single +12V rail

Silent running 135mm fan with 18 dBA

PCI-E 8pin and PCI-E 6pin connectors support

Advanced fully cable management

All-black flat cables design

Multiple protection circuitry

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

As this is a fully-modular power supply, one of key benefits of this system is only having to install and utilize cabling your PC and components specifically require. While the ET700 isn’t overly generous in the quantity provided, there should still be more than enough here to successfully hook up the vast majority of gaming PCs.