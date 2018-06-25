SilverStone Launches 450W 80-PLUS Platinum 0dB SFX-L PSU

New Addition to SilverStone Nightjar Series

SilverStone is announcing the launch of the NJ450-SXL, the latest addition to their Nightjar series of power supplies. This powersupply is compact and sporting an SFX-L form factor. Moreover, what makes it unique is its completely fanless 0dB design. It requires no fan to cool the internal components, despite providing 450W with 80 PLUS Platinum level efficiency.

The NJ450-SXL measures 130 x 125 x 63.5mm and is fully modular. Which means the limited space of your SFX-L build is not further cramped by unnecessary wires. To aid with cable management convenience, SilverStone also uses flat black cables.

What are the Connector Cables Available for the NJ450-SXL?

1 x 24 / 20 -Pin motherboard connector（300mm）

1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm）

4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（”400mm / 150mm” x 2）

8 x SATA connector（”300mm / 200mm / 100mm / 100mm” x 2）

3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm）

1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（100mm）

It has 4 x 8-pin PCIe connectors available. Which is enough for two AMD Radeon RX 570. Due to the low 450W capacity however, SilverStone recommends only up to a single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or single AMD Radeon Vega 64.