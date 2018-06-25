SilverStone Launches 450W 80-PLUS Platinum 0dB SFX-L PSU

/ 4 hours ago

SilverStone Launches 450W 80-PLUS Platinum 0dB SFX-L PSU

New Addition to SilverStone Nightjar Series

SilverStone is announcing the launch of the NJ450-SXL, the latest addition to their Nightjar series of power supplies. This powersupply is compact and sporting an SFX-L form factor. Moreover, what makes it unique is its completely fanless 0dB design. It requires no fan to cool the internal components, despite providing 450W with 80 PLUS Platinum level efficiency.

SilverStone Launches 450W 80-PLUS Platinum 0dB SFX-L PSU

The NJ450-SXL measures 130 x 125 x 63.5mm and is fully modular. Which means the limited space of your SFX-L build is not further cramped by unnecessary wires. To aid with cable management convenience, SilverStone also uses flat black cables.

What are the Connector Cables Available for the NJ450-SXL?

SilverStone Launches 450W 80-PLUS Platinum 0dB SFX-L PSU

  • 1 x 24 / 20 -Pin motherboard connector（300mm）
  • 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm）
  • 4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（”400mm / 150mm” x 2）
  • 8 x SATA connector（”300mm / 200mm / 100mm / 100mm” x 2）
  • 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm）
  • 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（100mm）

It has 4 x 8-pin PCIe connectors available. Which is enough for two AMD Radeon RX 570. Due to the low 450W capacity however, SilverStone recommends only up to a single NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or single AMD Radeon Vega 64.

SilverStone Launches 450W 80-PLUS Platinum 0dB SFX-L PSU

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja