SilverStone Reveal the FARA B1 PC Case

SilverStone has just released its new mid-tower PC case. The FARA B1 looks to tick all the right boxes for the current PC gaming market. Big airflow from the front panel, tempered glass to show off your build, and room for high-end hardware.

FARA B1

The front panel addresses the airflow with ease thanks to some massive vents on the side. Many cases these days feature quite limited front airflow, but clearly, the FARA B1 from Silverstone doesn’t.

The side panel featured tinted tempered glass, allowing you to show off your sexy new PC build. Plus, there’s a PSU shroud in there to help keep things looking neat and tidy.

It’ll support up to an ATX motherboard, 325mm graphics cards and 165mm CPU coolers. Of course, there’s room for 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm fans in the front. There are two more 120/140mm fan mounts in the top and a 120mm in the rear. Of course, that extends to similar-sized radiators too.

Tucked under the shroud, there are a pair of 3.5″ drive bays, as well as an additional 2.5″ drive mount. If that’s not enough, you can fit two more SSDs directly behind the motherboard.

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, they didn’t give the release date or pricing. However, with CES 2020 just around the corner, I doubt we’ll have long to wait.