Silverstone Reveals ET-MG Power Supplies

Despite not being one of the most prominent brands out there, we really love the power supplies created by Silverstone. Offering amazing levels of performance, they are undoubtedly a solid choice for any PC build. With the launch of their new ET-MG platform, however, this is certainly a design packing plenty of good features that should be a tempting proposition for anyone in the market for a new PSU.

Silverstone ET-MG Power Supplies

Coming in both 500w and 600w variants, this is clearly more than enough power for your ‘standard’ gaming PC. Not only that though, but the new ET-MG designs come with loads of excellent features that would certainly be good reading for the more savvy of power supply consumers!

  • High efficiency with 80 PLUS Gold certification
  • 24/7 continuous power output with 40°C operating temperature
  • Class-leading single +12V rail
  • Silent running 135mm fan with 18 dBA
  • PCI-E 8pin and PCI-E 6pin connectors support
  • All black flat cables design
  • Multiple protection circuitry
Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing Silverstone has not revealed any specific release dates nor how much these power supply models will cost. If you do, however, want to learn more about them, then you can check out the official product websites via the following links:

What do you think? Are you in the market for a brand new power supply? Have you ever owned a Silverstone model? – Let us know in the comments!

