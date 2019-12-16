Silverstone Reveals its New Essential Series ET700 PSU

When shopping for a new power supply, Silverstone may not necessarily be one of the first brands that trip off your tongue. If you are aware of them, however, then you’ll know that they are one of the best manufacturers around in terms of reliability and performance. Pretty much exactly (and all of what you) want from a power supply.

With the announcement of their brand new ET700, however, who knows? Perhaps this will be the powerhouse for your next PC build!

Silverstone Essential Series ET700 PSU

With a fully-modular design, gold-rated efficiency and a Japanese manufactured main capacitor, this certainly ticks all of the right boxes in terms of what you should be looking for in a power supply.

In addition to that, with 700w of power output, this represents the perfect power point for the vast majority of gaming PC set-ups.

Features

High efficiency with 80 PLUS Gold certification

24/7 continuous power output with 40℃ operating temperature

Class-leading single +12V rail

Silent running 135mm fan with 18 dBA

PCI-E 8pin and PCI-E 6pin connectors support

Advanced fully cable management

All-black flat cables design

Multiple protection circuitry

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official Silverstone product website via the link here!

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

The Silverstone ET700 is scheduled for release in Early 2020. We are led to believe (more specifically) in either late January or early February. In other words, it’s coming out in the thick of the post-CES product release madness.

With an excepted retail price of around $130 (£95), and based on the specification, this is certainly shaping up to be a really solid PSU. If nothing else, if history has taught us anything, it looks set to be yet another amazingly potent release from Silverstone.

What do you think? Do you own a Silverstone power supply? – Let us know in the comments!