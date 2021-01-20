Silverstone SUGO 14 Mini-ITX Cube Case Review

There are a lot of incredible PC cases on the market, and I actually think the mini-ITX market is one of the most competitive. Mini-ITX cases need to be compact but still offer modern hardware support. Plus, they often have to look pretty attractive, as the form factor lends well having the system placed on top of your desk rather than under it. Fortunately, Silverstone are the true masters of mini-ITX and other small form factor systems. When it comes to cramming hardware into small capacities, they’re impossible to compete with. While the SUGO 14 isn’t exactly their most compact design.

Silverstone SUGO 14

Silverstone does update their range more so than others, although strangely, the SUGO 13 was 6 years ago and I could have sworn there were some more since then. I’ve reviewed so many of them over the last ten years, it’s hard to keep track. Here are some of my previous SUGO reviews, and that’s not even all of them! The new SG14 is certainly well equipped though, offering support for an ATX PSU, mini-ITX motherboards, and a pretty sizeable modern triple-slot GPU, and even a 240mm radiator! Albeit, more likely an AIO rather than something custom.

Features

Supports 3 slot full-length graphics cards with adjustable graphics card holder

Compatible with Mini-DTX / Mini-ITX motherboard & ATX PSU

Supports up to 240mm radiators

Modular design with 4 removable panels (top, left, right, bottom)

Different configurations support various storage components for 5.25″, 3.5″ and 2.5″

Front I/O port includes: USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1, combo audio x 10

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Silverstone SUGO 14 product page here. Just remember, you still have the rest of the review to read too, so come back when you’re done!

A Brief Introduction