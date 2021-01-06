SilverStone Unveils its M-ATX FARA H1 M Chassis

SilverStone M-ATX FARA H1 M Chassis

SilverStone has today announced the launch of its latest Micro-ATX PC chassis, the FARA H1 M. Representing a case design angled more towards smaller PC system builds, the FARA H1 M offers lots of features and functionality that have largely been transitioned from it’s previously released, and well-received, ATX FARA B1 chassis.

SilverStone FARA H1 M Chassis

One of the main key revisions to this chassis design from the model it is primarily based upon is the inclusion of a new mesh front-panel set within an attractive hexagonal inner lattice. With this offering plenty of air-flow, despite its relatively small size, this should allow for excellent ventilation and, by proxy, good CPU/GPU temperatures.

SilverStone M-ATX FARA H1 M Chassis

Features

  • Steel honeycomb mesh design providing superior intake volume to cool internal components
  • Precisely designed interior provides sufficient space for high end graphics card and multiple cooling options
  • Adjustable drive cage allows flexibility in PSU size and cable management space
  • I/O ports includes USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2, Audio x 1 and MIC x 1
  • Removable filters on top and bottom make cleaning out dust a breeze
Specifications

SilverStone M-ATX FARA H1 M Chassis

Dimensions

SilverStone M-ATX FARA H1 M Chassis

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, SilverStone has yet to confirm any specific regional release dates for the Fara H1 M nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does land with retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new chassis design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

