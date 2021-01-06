SilverStone Unveils its M-ATX FARA H1 M Chassis

SilverStone has today announced the launch of its latest Micro-ATX PC chassis, the FARA H1 M. Representing a case design angled more towards smaller PC system builds, the FARA H1 M offers lots of features and functionality that have largely been transitioned from it’s previously released, and well-received, ATX FARA B1 chassis.

SilverStone FARA H1 M Chassis

One of the main key revisions to this chassis design from the model it is primarily based upon is the inclusion of a new mesh front-panel set within an attractive hexagonal inner lattice. With this offering plenty of air-flow, despite its relatively small size, this should allow for excellent ventilation and, by proxy, good CPU/GPU temperatures.

Features

Steel honeycomb mesh design providing superior intake volume to cool internal components

Precisely designed interior provides sufficient space for high end graphics card and multiple cooling options

Adjustable drive cage allows flexibility in PSU size and cable management space

I/O ports includes USB 3.0 x 1, USB 2.0 x 2, Audio x 1 and MIC x 1

Removable filters on top and bottom make cleaning out dust a breeze

Specifications

Dimensions

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, SilverStone has yet to confirm any specific regional release dates for the Fara H1 M nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does land with retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new chassis design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!