Skyrim Modding Made Easy With Ultimate Skyrim 4.0 Release

Ultimate Skyrim 4.0

I recently replayed Skyrim, and I spend more time picking, downloading, and installing mods than anything else. Admittedly, I find pushing the game to its limits more entertaining than actually playing it. However, if you want to replay the game AND have it look ultra-modern, then help is at hand.

Total Conversion

There are literally thousands of mods from the game, from bigger boobs and bums, to 4K textures for cabbage. Modders love this game and every detail of it has been tweaked by someone. However, total conversion mods are basically bundles of mods that come with a single installer. They overhaul large amounts of the game to give you a fresh look and feel with ease. Ultimate Skyrim is just that, and with version 4.0 now available, it’s better than ever.

Announcement Trailer

Gameplay

Automaton

The program “Automaton” takes all these mod packs and replicates the correct install order for all the mods. This ensures very high compatibility for many users. However, it doesn’t always guarantee it either. Remember to backup the game folder before you try, that way you can easily revert. There’s a full guide on the Ultimate Skyrim site, and you should still read it carefully before you progress. It removes a lot of the work, but not all of it.

What Ultimate Skyrim had to say

“Ultimate Skyrim is a total conversion modpack for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, built around the Requiem Roleplaying Overhaul. It transforms Skyrim into an immersive and unforgiving landscape, where only the strong and the clever survive. Through the combined talent of the Skyrim modding community, every part of the game has been rebuilt, including combat, progression, factions, the economy, the visuals, and more. There are new lands to explore, new enemies to fight, new items to craft, and new mechanics to master, resulting in a Skyrim experience unlike any other. The modpack is simple to install through our highly detailed installation guide, or you can subscribe on Patreon for express auto-installation. (Auto-installation is free for version 4.0, so you can try the experience for yourself before subscribing.)”

Where to Download?

Hit up the Ultimate Skyrim site here. You can check out the step-by-step guide here, and view the extensive mod list here.