Skyrim Realistic Overhaul Updated – 10GB of Gorgeous Textures!

Skyrim Realistic Overhaul

We love a good mod here at eTeknix, and few games come with as many stunning mods as Skyrim. Millions of people still play Skyrim every month, on a huge range of formats. However, the premium Skyrim experience still comes from PC. With the most robust mod support of any of the game’s formats, it’s easy to see why.

Updated to 1.8

This mod has been around for a long time now. However, there’s always room for improvement. It’s just hit version 1.8, taking the overhaul mod to around 10GB of stupidly gorgeous textures. Rocking resolutions of 2048k and 4096k, they’re significantly higher quality than the games original assets. Most importantly for purists, they look pretty much like the originals, just better.

How to Install

To get the mod, you’ll first need to download version 1.7 from ModDB. You will then need to apply the 500MB Version 1.8 patch. You can grab both files right here.

Compatability

This is a simple, albeit large mod. It should be compatible with just about every other mod, with the exception of texture replacement mods. You’ll have to decide if you want to install this before or after other mods that replace textures as you may overwrite some other work. However, that shouldn’t be an issue. I would install this one first, then add any custom texture mods afterwards to get what you really want.

Favourite Mods?

What are you favourite Skyrim mods? Let us know in the comments!