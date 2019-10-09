Snake Plissken Modded Into MGS5 is All Kinds of Awesome

This one of those mods that makes you stop and wonder. Why the hell did someone not do it sooner? I mean, seriously! Snake Plissken from the movie Escape From New York is the basis Kojima used for Snake. It’s hardly surprising then that Snake Plissken drops into MGS without looking out of place.

Snake Plissken

The iconic film featured Kurt Russell, easily one of his most amusing cult-classics up there with Big Trouble in Little China… a version of him that is ALSO available in this mod. Seriously, if they also threw in his Jack O’Neil from Stargate and I’d be so happy.

Mod

The mod comes from JinMarr and is currently available on NexusMods. You’ll find all the downloading and installation instructions there, and it’s not too tricky really, so get in on it. Furthermore, you can check out the mod in action in the video below. Head to the comments, let us know what you think or who you think should be modded into the game!

“A mod that lets you play as Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) from the 1981 movie Escape From New York or Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) from the 1986 movie Big Trouble in Little China.” – JinMarr