Someone is Working on a PC Native Super Mario 64

Super Mario 64 is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved gaming releases of all time. It was, essentially, the first game that really showed us that platforming could work in a 3D environment while not looking like total garbage! Thanks to its fun play and tight controls, it is still amazingly popular even today. Particularly amongst the speedrunning community.

It has, however, remained (somewhat) stubbornly exclusive to the N64 console. Yes, emulators are available and work well, but they’re never quite the same as the original thing.

Following the release of a video on YouTube, however, that might be set to change. Why? Well, an unnamed person is seemingly working on a version of Super Mario 64 that will offer native PC support.

Super Mario 64 with Native PC Support

Now, there are a few things you need to understand about this video before you get too excited. Firstly, this is still in a very early doors stage of production. Secondly, and perhaps a factor that will confuse some, this does still require a Super Mario 64 NES ROM.

If that’s the case, what’s the point of doing this? Well, making a native PC version will essentially mean that both mouse and keyboards inputs will be an integrated part of the game. No need for emulators, configurations or any of that jazz. In theory, this could end up as a setup executable that has Super Mario 64 running straight from your PC.

Who Has Created This?

Nintendo has a pretty solid history for issuing C&Ds (cease and desist) on anyone who even tiptoes onto their intellectual properties. As such, the creator of this is, very wisely, choosing to remain anonymous. Well, at least at the time of writing.

The concept, however, is undoubtedly ambitious, but could finally end up bringing Super Mario 64 truly to the PC platform! I mean, Nintendo isn’t going to do it, are they?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!