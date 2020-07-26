Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Film Release Confirmed for April 2022

When the original trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was revealed, it brought along with it a lot of controversies. Largely because rather than looking like Sonic, the film seemed to be taking our favorite spiky protagonist in a disturbingly anthropomorphic direction.

While there were the inevitable shouts of ‘cry babies’ from the more ignorant aspects of the internet (likely still trying to delude themselves into thinking that the Ghostbusters 2016 trailer was actually good), fortunately (and in a rare instance) the film’s creators listened and what we ended up with was a far more lovable design. One that, incidentally, did surprisingly well at the box office.

Well, with the profits almost requiring that a sequel be made (let alone the fact that the original films ending certainly seemed to tee one up), following a Twitter post from actor Ben Schwartz (who starred in the first film) we now have confirmation that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will arrive in April 2022.

Before & After!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Following rumors from late last week, the Twitter post has now pretty much confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for a cinematic release on 8th of April, 2022.

While it is clearly a matter of debate whether the sequel can be as good as the (surprising decent) original, there will clearly be a lot of anticipation surrounding this film. Particularly regarding who of the original cast (such as Jim Carey who was fantastic as Dr. Robotnik) will be returning for this 2nd edition!

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5d — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 24, 2020

What Do We Think?

If you haven’t watched the original ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ film, I thoroughly recommend it. While it’s not exactly Citizen Kane, for a ‘disposable bit of fun’ the film is remarkably good. Chiefly though, I firmly believe that the decision to rework Sonic was the biggest success story here. In a rare instance, creators actually listened to the fan’s reactions and made some very sensible decisions! Fingers crossed though, the sequel will be every bit as fun and entertaining!

Yes, April 2022 might seem like a long way away, but I have a good feeling that this will build on the original and be, at the very least, just as fantastic!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!