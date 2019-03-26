Sony Confirms It Is Scrapping Retail Download Code Cards

Sony Scraps Retail Download Codes

It has been something of a feature for the last 10 years or so that high street retail game stores will sell digital download codes for various games. On the PlayStation, for example, you could purchases games for the PS3, Vita or PS4. Often, admittedly, at prices so high that it genuinely made the online store a bargain in comparison.

On occasion, however, you were lucky enough to get something of a deal and I must admit that I myself have purchased a couple of them when the price has been right.

In a report via The Verge, however, those days are coming to an end! Why? Well, Sony has confirmed that they will no longer be selling PS4 download codes via retailers.

What Does This Mean?

On April 1st, Sony has confirmed that high street retailers (such as Game (UK) or Gamestop (US)) will no longer be furnished with any PS4 game cards.

While it seems that purchase of credit for the store will still be possible, buying a game code to download on your console will not.

Sony has said: “This decision was made in order to continue to align key businesses globally. To support full games and premium editions, SIE will introduce increased denominations at select retailers. DLC, add-ons, virtual currency, and season passes will still be available.”

What Do We Think?

While the announcement is perhaps a little sudden, I can’t honestly pretend it’s surprising. As above, while the game download codes have been available, on retail shelves they are usually hugely overpriced.

There was, admittedly, some occasion to grab a discount in the sale, but with the retailers having very little control over this, I suspect that on the whole, especially with the popularisation of the online store itself, they simply lacked any purpose.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments.