Sony Confirms PS3/Vita Store Support Will Be Ending!

With the release of the PS5 late last year, it is, of course, entirely not surprising that Sony would be looking to draw various lines under some of its older gaming-based technology. Put simply, the writing has been on the wall for the PS3 for quite some time now, and to a lesser extent, the PS Vita.

Well, with this in mind, while they both certainly had a very decent run, following a report via TechPowerUp, Sony has confirmed that official PlayStation Store support will be ended for both systems this Summer!

Sony to End PS3/PS Vita PlayStation Store Support

Now, this is a statement that does require some clarification. First, we should note that the PlayStation Store will not just shut down to the owners of either system. If you own any digital games, you will still be able to download them to your system at your will. The main key focus is that, based on the following dates, you will no longer be able to purchase any new games from the store. The digital games you own will still be there, but your option to buy any more will not!

PS3 – Support ends on June 2nd.

PS Vita – Support ends on August 27th

What Do We Think?

You can’t honestly pretend that this move is overly shocking as the online user-base for both systems (in a truly active manner) must be exceptionally minimal these days. As such, while we daresay Sony did look to balance out the profit made on games sales for those systems against the cost of them having to maintain their respective support, the latter in this case has finally won out!

So, if you do have any last-minute PS3 or PS Vita digital purchases to make, act quickly as within the next few months, the option will no longer be available to you!

