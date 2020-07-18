Sony Debunks PS5 Pre-Order Rumors

Earlier this week, rumors began to emerge that Sony would start accepting pre-orders for their PS5 console this Tuesday. Given the anticipation surrounding this release, they quickly caught a lot of traction with the gaming community in general. Following a report via BGR, however, Sony has made an announcement completely debunking this theory stating, in a nutshell, that if they were going to start accepting pre-orders, they certainly wouldn’t be quiet about it!

Sony Slams PS5 Pre-Order Rumors

Although no specific source for the rumor was ever found, as if often the case with the internet, speculation began to quickly grow that Sony would start accepting pre-orders for the PS5 on Tuesday the 21st of July. Following an interview with PlayStation’s Head of Marketing Eric Lempel, however, he has flat-out denied this:

“I think it’s safe to say […] we’ll let you know when pre-orders will happen. It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice. We’re going to at some point let you know when you can preorder PlayStation 5. So, please, don’t feel like you have to go run out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that will work.”

What Do We Think?

Given the COVID-19 situation, while it’s unlikely that the PS5 is going to be announced for pre-orders in a blaze of promotional glory, it’s not as if Sony is going to quietly do it either. As such, we’re not in the least surprised that these rumors were not true. Hence, incidentally, why we never told you about them in the first place!

So, if you are eagerly anticipating getting your PS5 order down, don’t worry. Rest assured that Sony will make more than a little song and dance about it so they’ll get your full attention!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!