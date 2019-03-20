Sony Exclusive Quantic Dreams Games Are Heading To The PC

Quantic Dreams Games Heading To PC

To date, there have been very few Sony PlayStation exclusives that have managed to break the shackles and escape onto PC. This is, of course, not entirely unexpected, but it can leave many feeling more than a little frustrated.

Personally, I’m still waiting for the day that Bloodborne comes to the PC. I suspect I have a lot longer to go!

In a report via PCGamesN, however, there is some positive news. Game developer Quantic Dreams has announced that three of their major releases, formally PlayStation exclusives, will be coming to the PC!

Which Games?

The developer has announced that the following games will be made available on the PC platform;

Detroit: Become Human

Beyond: Two Souls

Heavy Rain

In addition, it has also been confirmed that these will all be released exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

When Are They Coming Out?

While all 3 games have been announced, we do not at present have an exact day when they will be released. It would, however, be something of a safe bet to say that they will come out before the end of the year.

I do, however, have something of mixed feelings about this. While, as above, it’s great seeing some former Sony exclusives on the way, I think many would’ve hoped that it might have been something else.

Still, the door is open and we can but hope that more will try and barge through!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!