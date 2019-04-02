Sony Introduces New Refund Policy With Some Catches

Sony Introduces New Store Refund Policy

When it comes to game refunds, generally speaking, PC owners are treated to far more liberal policies. Thanks to platforms such as Steam (and now the Epic Games Store) PC owners can very easily (within certain remits) get a refund on any purchased game.

This has been a lot more difficult for PlayStation owners who have largely been unable to get refunds. Well, they could, but only within very specific remits.

Following an update to the official store policy, however, Sony has introduced more flexible refund terms. Albeit, with a few strings attached.

Pre-Orders And Purchased Content

Following the new policy update, users can now apply for a refund on any game purchased from the PlayStation Store. In addition, this will also apply to anything you have pre-ordered.

In regards to the catches? Well, for games, you have to apply within 14 days and you can not have downloaded any part of it. The policy bizarrely includes streaming in this remit which is more than a little confusing.

For pre-orders, a similar policy applies. Put simply, as long as you don’t start downloading things for the game (this includes pre-loads) then you can apply for a refund.

What Do We Think?

It’s certainly quite a significant improvement on the prior policy. While it did allow for refunds, it was largely always at the discretion of Sony and, as such, provided a mixed bag of results.

Don’t get us wrong. This policy isn’t perfect. It is, however, a pretty huge improvement. One that PlayStation owners should (hopefully) find this more useful.

You can read the policy in full via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!