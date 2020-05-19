Sony Releases Last of Us II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle

We’re all counting down the days till we rejoin Ellie in her journey next month, and today, Sony has looked to build on that hype with the announcement of the Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. A system that will launch alongside the game on June 19, 2020.

This special bundle features a fully customized matte finish PS4 Pro console engraved with Ellie’s tattoo design, a Limited Edition DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, a physical copy of The Last of Us Part II game, as well as a code to redeem digital content such as The Last of Us Part II PS4 dynamic theme, avatars, and more.

Sony Last of Us II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle

In announcing the bundle, Sony has been keen to emphasize the quality of the game and how the PS4 enhancements will look to take the experience to the next level.

“When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie’s tattoo. Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since. When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo. By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community-much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way.”

Price & Availability

Although released as a bundle, the Limited Edition DualShock 4 Wireless Controller also will be available as a standalone for $64.99 USD (MSRP) / $74.99 CAD (MSRP). Presented in a Steel Black matte finish with white detailing and PlayStation shapes, this Limited Edition wireless controller features Ellie’s iconic fern tattoo engraved on the lower right hand side and The Last of Us Part II logo on the touchpad.

In addition, Sony will also be releasing a Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset presented in a Steel Black matte finish with contrasting, crimson inner ear cups – this stylish wireless headset features Ellie’s fern tattoo and the game logo. The headset will be available for $99.99 USD (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP).

So, what about the bundle as a whole? Well, this limited edition PS4 Pro will be available across the U.S. and Canada for $399.99 USD (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD (MSRP). European release/price has yet to be confirmed.

For more information on this (and other Sony products) you can visit their official PlayStation website via the link here!