Sony Launches a Huge PlayStation Bug Bounty Program

How are your hacking skills? Do you fancy putting them to the test? Well, following an official post, Sony is looking for ‘white hat hackers’ to attempt to find vulnerabilities in either their PlayStation 4 operating system or their PlayStation Network. Better still, if you find a fault, depending on how serious it could potentially be, you may be in with a chance to claim a pretty substantial cash prize!

Sony Launches PlayStation Bug Bounty

Specifically concentrating on two main aspects of their platform, Sony is offering hackers the chance to earn some money if they find any security issues that could be potentially exploited. In making the announcement, Sony has said:

“At PlayStation, we strive to be the best place to play, and believe that the security of our environment is fundamental to that goal. We believe that through close partnerships with the security research community we can deliver a safer place to play. We are currently interested in reports on the PlayStation 4 system, operating system, accessories, and the PlayStation Network.”

In regards to the PSN, Sony is specifically looking for any security flaws that may exist on or within the following domains:

*.playstation.net

*.sonyentertainmentnetwork.com

*.api.playstation.com

my.playstation.com

store.playstation.com

social.playstation.com

transact.playstation.com

wallets.api.playstation.com

Where Can I Learn More?

Bug bounty programs can be a very effective means of online organizations boosting their security large for two reasons. Firstly, expanding the potential beyond an individual security research company, the chances of getting a result are (at least mathematically) much higher. Secondly, and this is the big one, if no flaws exist or are found, Sony doesn’t have to pay anything and can (pretty much) take a pretty strong judgment that the current security systems in place must be good!

If you do, however, want to try and see if you can make yourself some money, you can check out the bug bounty program via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to have a swing at claiming one of these bounty rewards? – Let us know in the comments!