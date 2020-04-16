Sony May Make Fewer PS5’s in 2020 Due to the Price

All going well, Sony should be launching its highly-anticipated PS5 console at some point this year. Probably around mid to late November. In a report via Kotaku, however, it seems that getting one before the end of this year might be more than a little tricky. Not incidentally, because of COVID-19, but because Sony may be deliberately scaling back their production.

Sony Scaling Back PS5 Production?

In the report it is being suggested that Sony might be moderately concerned about the price of their PS5 system. With it expected to retail for something in the region of $500, based on the hardware it will contain, the chances are that Sony may initially have to sell the consoles at a loss or, at the very least, a razor thin profit margin.

As such, it is rumored that Sony will only have around 5-6 million units completed by March 2021. This would, therefore, suggest that Sony is willing to gamble and hold out on any high-levels of production until components are either cheaper or more easily available.

What Do We Think?

It’s never been easy to get a console on its launch day. Well, unless its an Xbox in Japan. As such, it’s hardly surprising news that there’s going to be a rush on when the PS5 does hit shelves. Based on this news, however, this could potentially be the toughest PlayStation to grab on release day. Even worse than the PS3 that was in notoriously short supply!

So, if you want yours, it might be a good idea to get your pre-order in nice and early. We can’t see many of these being available randomly on shelves before Christmas.

