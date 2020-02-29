Sony Patent Hints at a (Potentially) Big PS5 Controller Change

With Sony expected to release the PS5 before the end of this year, it is only a matter of time before they formally announce the console and what we can expect to see from it.

In a report via BGR, however, a new patent application by Sony may have revealed some pretty substantial changes to the controller design. A change that, I daresay, many of you will be thrilled to hear about!

Sony Issues Controller Patent Application

So, what’s the big deal with this patent? Well, a close look at the figures suggests that Sony may be looking to significantly change the way in which the PS5’s controllers will charge.

As you are, no doubt, aware, the current method to charge your PS4 controller required you to plug it in via a USB cable. If the diagrams are accurate, however, it seems that Sony will be introducing some form of wireless charging pad.

What Do We Think?

I would honestly love to see this feature introduced. Largely because I’ve become more than a little tired of turning on my PS4 to play something only to find that the controller is practically flat. Yes, I do have charging cables, but not all of them are long enough to reach the comfort of my sofa! As such, having the option to simply ‘drop’ it onto a charging pad and let it do the work sounds like a great idea to me!

We should, of course, note that a patent application doesn’t necessarily mean that it will make the final launch. I’m sincerely hoping, however, that this one does!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!