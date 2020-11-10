Sony Reportedly Wants to Raise PS5 Game Prices Above $70

With the release of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X (and S) coming very shortly, one thing consumers have noticed is that the price of video games is looking more than likely to increase by around $10. With this generally seeing prices now land at around $70 (or £60), this already makes the purchase of new AAA-titles more than a little eye-watering. – Following a report via UberGizmo, however, it seems that Sony is pushing hard for these prices to go up even more!

Sony Pushes for Higher Gaming Price Tags

While no specific figure has been cited, seemingly numerous sources have confirmed that Sony is looking to encourage developers into putting up the retail costs of their games. A solid example of this is Take-Two Interactive who is already on the record as saying that video games are, compared to their modern day production costs, too cheap.

While there are some merits to that argument, however, it would undoubtedly represent a move that would be exceptionally unpopular with consumers. Particularly during these difficult times where budgets are already getting stretched thin!

What Do We Think?

Although I am not in any kind of financial hardship, in recent years I have learned to grow more patient in terms of gaming purchases. A solid example of this was my refusal to purchase the PC port of Death Stranding until the price dropped to around £30. So, in that regard, Sony’s argument has already directly failed with me. While I’m not impervious to the temptation of buying something new and at full price, however, there are limits and would I spend £60+ on a video game? – Hell no!

Yes, I concede that the development costs of games are skyrocketing as developers look to push the envelope more and more. I would, however, counter that position with the argument that if you make a good game, and sell it at a reasonable price, the volume of sales will make up for any perceived shortfall. More so, I can’t help but feel that more than a few developers (naming no names) would feel slightly less confident that their decidedly average recycled content in a ‘new’ package might flop horrifically if it’s just too expensive to be considered as a ‘casual’ purchase.

So, Sony can look to push for this, and as we understand it they are still actively doing so, but while it has the potential to pull in some big bucks, it also has the potential to backfire hugely!

What do you think? How much would you be willing to spend on a video game? More so, how much would be (or is) too much for you? – Let us know in the comments!