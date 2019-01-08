Sony Reveal Party Speaker – Hold My Beer!

Sony Party Speaker

When having an outdoor party, BBQ or some other event, if you want to get music it can be a mildly tricky affair. Assuming you plump for the old stereo system, aside from the fact that you have to go up to it to control it, you’ve also got to find somewhere for it to live where it won’t be in the way but still doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the neighbours.

Well, it seems that when someone asked Sony if they could invent such a device, Sony said: “hold my beer”.

Hold My Beer

Sony has just revealed the GTK-PG10. A speaker with flashing lights, Bluetooth, 13-hour battery life and gesture-activated sound effects. In addition, the DSP technology is said to be specifically designed to: “automatically adapt audio settings to optimize outdoor performance.” In other words, this is designed to be the ultimate outdoor speaker.

Oh, and did we mention that it also comes with a built-in cupholder for up to 4 beverages?

How Much Is It?

The report via The Verge suggests a price in the region of $249. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t seem too terrible. Admittedly, in the UK we rarely have the weather to warrant having a speaker out in the garden. Well, unless you’re a bit of a fan of the damp BBQ. We should, however, mention that while this speaker may have some water protection, I doubt it would stand a ‘British Summer’ for very long.

What do you think? – Impressed with the speaker? – Let us know in the comments!