Sony Starts Accepting PS5 Pre-Order Registration

With the PS5 expected to hit retail shelves around November this year, we’re getting (somewhat alarmingly) closer and closer to the launch of this next-gen console. With the PlayStation 5 seemingly being the most popular choice with consumers at the moment, however, you might be getting a little concerned that grabbing one before the end of the year might be a little tricky. Probably, it should be noted, with good reason!

Well, following the launch of a new website, Sony has officially started taking pre-order registrations where, presuming you already have a PSN account, you can get your name down on the list!

PS5 Pre-Orders

We should note that despite this website launching, there are a couple of pretty hefty caveats that you need to be made aware of. Firstly, by registering your interest, you are not placing a pre-order. You are simply telling Sony that you are definitely interested in getting priority for one.

Secondly, and this is the kicker, despite this option being available, Sony has still yet to confirm exactly how much the PS5 will cost. In other words, you can register your interest, but that’s no guarantee that you’ll have enough money in the bank for it when official pre-orders (presumably with a deposit) are taken.

What Do We Think?

As we noted above, there is a lot of interest in the PS5 and, as such, if you are really keen to try this system out, getting one before the end of this year may well prove to be a very difficult affair. As such, while not necessarily offering you a guarantee, if you do want to make sure you have the best chances available, registering with Sony will certainly not do your chances any harm.

So, if you want to learn more, you can check it out via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!