Sony Sues Hacker For Attempting To Sell Jailbroken PS4s

It’s something that was perhaps far more associated with the original Xbox Console, but apparently, it is possible to jailbreak a PS4. Personally, while I didn’t consider this impossible, to date I’d certainly never heard of it happening before. Not, of course, that I would ever get involved in such shady business.

In a report via Kotaku though, Sony has launched legal action against a person who attempted to sell PS4 consoles online pre-loaded with pirated content!

Legal Troubles!

Following listings on eBay, Eric David Scales was reportedly found to be selling ‘jailbroken’ PS4 consoles. For those unaware of the term, this is when a consoles anti-piracy is bypassed to allow it to come pre-loaded with games set to run directly off the console. Think of it as having access to games downloaded from PSPlus, but never having paid a subscription.

This was made possible after update 4.55 was found to have a bug which could be exploited.

What Do We Think?

Clearly, if you’re going to engage in such activity, you’re taking pretty huge risks. Why you would, however, attempt to sell these on a forum as public as eBay is a bit of a mystery. You clearly had to be fairly smart to get these games onto the consoles in the first place, why undermine that by doing something so colossally silly?

The rabbit hole does, however, go deeper. Mr Scales is also thought to have been part of an online website community. One in which users could specifically request their consoles to be jailbroken or have games added to them. It’s, therefore, speculated that Mr Scales decided to simply start getting into the retail business for himself!

Sony is clearly going to want to set a pretty stern example here. They also clearly have deep pockets to pursue this to the fullest extent. All I can say is that I’m glad I’m not Eric David Scales.

What do you think? How far do you think Sony will go with this legal action? – Let us know in the comments!