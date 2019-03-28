Sony Surprises By Keeping Xperia Mobile Active

Sony Xperia

While Sony has been trying for many years (like other companies) to crack the mobile phone market, they have never quite gotten a significant slice of the pie. Competing with brands such as Samsung, Apple and more recently Huawei, they are quite low down in the pecking order.

Not just in terms of sales either, but technological development as a whole. The Sony Xperia, as far as comparative smartphones, doesn’t have much to make it stand out from the croud.

This is something of a pity as their Xperia range of mobile phones are surprisingly good. In fact, they’re pretty much the only phone my wife chooses to buy.

The bottom line, however, is that Sony isn’t making money on them. Well, at the very least, not much. As such, there was more than a few rumours circulating that the company was set to effectively shut down their mobile phone development division.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, while Sony hasn’t necessarily scrapped it, it has ‘amalgamated’ it into other divisions.

Surprise Move

As above, the vast majority of the industry analists did seem to be fully expecting Sony to scrap their mobile platform entirely. If they’re not, after all, making money from it (and possibly even losing it hand over fist) you’d think that they’d possibly just concede defeat.

It isn’t any secret that PlayStation sales are, pretty much, the only major driving factor that Sony has at the moment.

What Sony has done, however, is to combine its mobile division with

TV, audio, and camera technology. This does, however, if nothing else, suggest that Sony is at least relegating their phone development in terms of company priority. A pity because, as above, the Xperia is actually quite decent!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!