Sony Says The Last of Us 2 Leaks Haven’t Affected Pre-Orders

Over the last month or so, you’ve undoubtedly heard all of the news surrounding the major ‘The Last of Us 2’ leaks. Well, except for here at eTeknix as we have specifically resisted reporting on any of them for fear of potentially spoiling the game for you. Aren’t we nice!

With the leak revealing many major key plot points, however, there has been more than a little concern (specifically from Sony) that, with people being able to find out what happens in the game, this might have been enough to put them off actually buying it! Well, in a report via Eurogamer, Sony is, at least for the moment, insistent that despite the leak, pre-order levels for the ‘The Last of Us 2’ have (apparently) not been affected!

The Last of Us 2

While Sony hasn’t revealed any specific pre-order figures for the game, they do, for the moment, seem pretty confident that, despite the leak, people do still want to buy this game and, quite frankly, I can’t blame them.

I mean, I will probably eventually end up playing this and, as such, even I have largely tried to avoid (as best as possible in my role) looking deeply into any of the leaked details. Something that I expect most people really looking forward to this has also done as well.

When Is it Out?

Presuming you’re hyped for the release of The Last of Us 2 (specifically to see where the story goes from the conclusion of the last game) the good news is that it is set to release on June 19th. A date that the leak, on a more positive note, may have played a major role in accelerating.

Will it be any good though? Well, I always personally considered ‘The Last of Us’ to be an amazing swan-song for the PS3, and, as such, it seems only fitting that this may reprise that role with the sun setting on the PS4.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!