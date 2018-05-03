Sony Xperia Ear Duo Wireless “Open-Ear” Buds Arriving May 25

A New Listening Experience from Sony

Sony will soon be offering their Xperia Ear duo for sale starting May 25. The wireless ear-piece pair is designed to let users experience music and audio clearly, while allowing for ambient noise to still be audible. Essentially it is an “open-ear” ear bud type. It is bigger than other wireless earpieces such as Apple’s Airpods. However, the extra size allows for better sound and enables touch controls.

Measuring 59.6 x 17.5 x 10.2mm, the Xperia Ear Duo is available in either black or gold. It even includes a hard shell carrying case for storage. This case also charges the unit with its 740mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Ear Duo comes with a 56mAh battery each. This is equivalent to 4 hours of active use, and 22 hours of standby usage.

Also included in the package is an alternate ear piece. The wearer can choose between a small or a large, whichever one fits comfortably. Both the case and the Xperia Ear Duo can be charged using the included USB-C cable.

Users require at least Android version 5.0 or iOS Version 10 to use, supporting A2DP, AVRCP and HFP Bluetooth profiles.

How Much is the Sony Xperia Ear Duo?

Users can now pre-order the Xperia Ear Duo from Amazon for $279.99 USD.