Sony’s Flagship BRAVIA TVs Feature ‘Netflix Calibrated Mode’

Picture Quality as Filmmakers Intended

Sony is announcing that their latest line of BRAVIA MASTER TV sets with the launch of AF9 OLED and ZF9 LCD series. Aside from improving upon the features and resolution of previous units, these models represents “a significant milestone” in picture quality according to Sony. For the first time, it will be able to accurately and faithfully convey the content creator’s intent.

When you watch something at home it is remastered to fit a specific broadcast format. This means the colours are usually downwashed for lower bitrate. Plus, they do this so it appears better looking even in low-end TVs. However, what usually happens is that the rich colours and tone of the movie or series gets a downgrade. Sometimes it changes the tone completely.

Sony’s new AF9 and ZF9 MASTER Series TV models however, have a new display processor. This is the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. It allows for accurate representation of the original master recording’s colours on screen. In fact, to demonstrate its effectiveness, Sony is teaming up with Netflix to bring the new ‘Netflix Calibrated Mode’.

What is Netflix Calibrated Mode?

This unique feature mirrors the same picture quality as a studio evaluation master for television. By clicking one simple menu setting, Netflix Calibrated Mode faithfully reproduces the visuals that help bring a story to life. Thus entertainment enthusiasts can now enjoy this experience when watching their favourite TV series, or films, on Netflix.

This affects not just the colours, but the contrast as well as the frame rate. That means no “soap opera” effect or other jarring changes that takes away from immersivity. Especially when watching Netflix content in 4K and HDR with these Sony BRAVIA MASTER TVs.