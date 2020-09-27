Sources Claim the Next Nvidia GPU Will be the RTX 3060 Ti

With the Nvidia GeForce 3070 set for release on October 15th, this graphics card will conclude the first batch of 30XX launches following Nvidia’s confirmation of the range earlier this month. In terms of what follows, however, it seems that we might be in for something of a surprise.

Following a report via Videocardz, two independent sources are claiming that the next GPU to be officially revealed will not be the 3060, but the 3060 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Now, before you start jumping to conclusions, Nvidia will still release a standard 3060 graphics card. Yes, we don’t have 100% confirmation of this, but we don’t need it to know it will happen at some point. So, with that in mind, what will the 3060 Ti truly represent? – Well, our best guess is that rather than releasing a ‘Super’, as they did with the 20XX series, Nvidia may be looking to turn back towards it’s traditional (and less confusing to the majority of GPU consumers) ‘Ti’ variant. Albeit, this will be the first time (I think) an X60/XX60 GPU has been given the ‘Ti’ treatment.

Given the expected late October launch date, however, it doesn’t exactly take too much of a leap of the imagination to suggest that Nvidia is doing this to, very specifically, put it head to head with what they clearly anticipate will be the ‘level’ anticipated from the AMD Radeon RTX 6000 series (set for launch on October 28th).

What Do We Think?

With the rumored specifications suggesting 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory (at 14 Gbps) it certainly seems that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is going to represent a very decent mid-tier graphics card release. With it likely set for launch in around a month’s time, however, it’s going to be very interesting to see how much this costs, how well it performs, and perhaps most notably, where the land will lie in comparison to AMD’s ‘Big Navi’.

